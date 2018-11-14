About the Nameplate
November 14, 2018
“Let’s Get Crackin’.”
On this day today:
On Nov. 14, HiLite adviser Jim Streisel was born. He will be turning 28 years old (numbers may have been altered to maintain privacy). For all his hard work and support, we wish him the happiest birthday one could ever have, and the HiLite staff has planned a birthday party in his honor. Furthermore, we would like to congratulate him on winning “2018 HiLite adviser of the year.” Only awarded to one HiLite adviser a year, this is a highly coveted distinction. And now without further ado, let’s get crackin’!
