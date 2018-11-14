WHJE to compete in radio competition, begin broadcasting basketball season

WHJE students work in the booth at a football game. Spencer Pickering, junior and sports section broadcaster, said he would like to be able to broadcast the State football game.

WHJE recently submitted around 110 entries, including broadcasts, live music shows and live reports, for the IBS Awards, a national competition based in New York. The staff will be visiting New York in March 2019 to attend the conference and awards ceremony.

WHJE adviser Dominic James said, “We have recently made a video about what goes on at the studio, which we will be posting on the website shortly. That will be fun, and it was made by Bailey Wright.”

The sports section has been traveling to different away-competitions this year.

Spencer Pickering, junior and sports section broadcaster, said, “We are super excited and doing a ton of prep for this upcoming game (at Valparaiso), and we hope to go to Lucas Oil in a couple weeks to broadcast the state game (for football).”

The basketball season is also beginning and WHJE members are finalizing their reporting schedule. The section has planned a lot of new content for the station this year and hopes to make the best content for its audience. By Amy Tian

