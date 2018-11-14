CHS women’s swimming team preparing for upcoming events

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The women’s swimming team is getting ready for the opening stretch of their season. The expectations for the team are still very high, as they look to repeat as state champions again.

“Our expectations for this season are just to keep pushing ourselves and giving a hundred percent at every practice to become the best of the best, in hopes of winning another state championship,” Lauren Busha, varsity swimmer and senior, said.

Busha says that she believes coaches are an integral role of the team’s success.

“For the team as a whole, our coaches are always there to help out with everything from technique and race strategies to mental aspects such as motivation. They play a very large role in our success as a team,” Busha said.

Head Coach Chris Plumb said that the girls have been maintaining a consistent schedule and putting a great amount of effort into training and practices thus far.

“Being a swimmer takes a lot of commitment, the schedule is rigorous and every swimmer has shown commitment and a great work ethic this season and it’s looking good,” Plumb said.