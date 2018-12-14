NHS focuses on service hours and preps for carnation sales

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

National Honor Society (NHS) begins second semester by focusing on volunteer opportunities and organizing its annual Valentine’s Day carnation sales.

“NHS members need to have a total of 40 service hours, with 20 of those being group service hours, in order to stay in NHS upon graduation,” NHS sponsor Michelle Skidmore said.

NHS members will also be focused on the annual carnation sales, which they can participate in to gain more service hours.

“February is carnation sales. So we’ll be running that.” NHS president Josh Schumann said. “That’s gonna be our biggest event going on. The carnation sales don’t get kicked off till about the last week of January.” By Kassandra Darnell