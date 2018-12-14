Senate to organize Winter Dance, plan Brain Game

Jayana Hammonds, senate member and junior, Page Garcia, senate member and senior, and Maddie Heath, senate member and junior, sort the Winter Dance tickets into small piles. According to Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and social studies teacher, the money raised from the dance goes toward funding student government's activities.

According to Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and social studies teacher, Senate is currently working through all the logistics for the upcoming Winter Dance that will occur during the last weekend of January.

Foutz said, “They’re working on making tickets right now and getting the DJ… Most of the [planning] is the promotion of it.”

According to student body president Tim Metken, the dance will be hosted in the freshman cafeteria due to the school explosion that occurred on Dec. 26.

“I think it’ll be fun though. There’s been fun stuff in the freshman cafeteria before, so I’m not worried about that,” Metken said.

Furthermore, Foutz said that the Winter Dance is the only fundraising event for student government.

“[The tickets] cost $5, and it is the only fundraiser that we have for student government; we don’t bring in money any other way… [For the] blood drive, we have to spend around $300 in postage every time we have a blood drive. It doesn’t seem like we’d have a lot of costs, but [we need funds] for things you wouldn’t think of,” Foutz said.

According to Metken, after the Winter Dance, Senate will begin organizing the annual Brain Game, a school-wide trivia tournament run during SRT.

Metken said, “[The Brain Game] is hands down my favorite event ever. It’s so fun.” By Heidi Peng.