Best Buddies to host Friendship Ball, fundraise for Friendship Walk, attend Pacers Game

Best Buddies to host Friendship Ball, fundraise for Friendship Walk, attend Pacers Game

January 21, 2019
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates

The annual Best Buddies Friendship Ball will take place on Jan. 26 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Freshman Cafeteria, since the CHS chapter is hosting the event this year for middle school, high school and college chapters.

However, according to club sponsor Christine Ellis, Best Buddies Indiana plans the event.

Sophia Pecoraro, club officer and junior, said the ball is one of the semester’s main events for Best Buddies, alongside the Friendship Walk which will take place in April and a Pacers game sometime during the semester.

Pecoraro said, “I’m really excited about the Pacers game, that one’s always fun. We always take a big bus and just hang out (there).”

Club sponsor Christine Ellis said the primary goal for this semester is to fundraise for the Friendship Walk.

She said the club will focus on fundraising $2,000 to $3,000 a month in order to reach their goal of raising $10,000 by the end of April.

“(The Friendship Walk) is where most the funds are raised yearly to support all of Best Buddies Indiana,” Ellis said. “We have a goal to be the top fundraising chapter in all the state, so that’s where we’re putting our time and energy in for the whole semester.”

