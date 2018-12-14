CRU Club to attend Fastbreak over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend

Thomas Gastineau, student leader of CRU Club and senior, works quietly on his laptop during SRT. Members of CRU Club will be attending Fastbreak, a leadership conference, over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Throughout the year, the CRU organization hosts a number of Fastbreaks, which is an three-day event that gives CRU members across the nation a time to get together and encourages fun, worship and leadership training.

Jen Bubp, co-sponsor of CRU Club, said, “Several of our students are going to Fastbreak where they learn how to be better equipped as leaders.”

According to Thomas Gastineau, student leader of CRU Club and senior, Fastbreak will be at Xenia, Ohio. He also says that CRU Club has about 25 people going to Fastbreak, which will have a few hundred CRU members from across the country.

“The goal is to grow in your faith, but also having a lot of fun while we’re doing it,” Gastineau said, “We’ll be playing a lot of fun games.” By: Marvin Fan