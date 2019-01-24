Here’s your guide for where to go for a perfect date this Valentine’s Day
January 24, 2019
A Casual Date
Mammamia Gelato
834 W. Main St, Carmel, IN 46032
This small Italian dessert and coffee shop is right off Main Street, just a few minutes away from CHS. Mammamia Gelato offers fresh gelato for an authentic and high-quality dessert for about $2 to $5. The cozy atmosphere of the shop is perfect for conversation, with intimate tables for two as well as comfortable chairs and low tables, making it a great spot for a casual date.
A Fun Date
Laser Flash Arcade
617 3rd Ave. SW, Carmel, IN 46032
Whether you’re looking to take cute photos, have a lowkey date or crush your crush in a game of skee-ball, the arcade at Laser Flash is the perfect fun and light-hearted date spot. It’s affordable with game cards starting at $10, and there’s nothing more satisfying than cashing in your ticket points. It may not be the fanciest place to take your date, but you’ll be sure to create lasting laughs and memories.
A Dinner Date
The Old Spaghetti Factory
918 S. Rangeline Rd, Carmel, IN 46032
This restaurant offers a
variety of Italian dishes, including a three-course meal ($10 to $15 per meal). Resembling a train station, it has a unique ambiance. Private booths along the walls and dim lighting help to create an atmosphere that is perfect for a date night or just a romantic evening.
