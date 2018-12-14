Let’s Talk club to resume meetings

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Let’s Talk club is restarting the club this month. The club will meet after school on late start Wednesdays at 3:30 in the CHS library.

“Late start mornings don’t work as people are doing their own thing, so we are trying to see if we can do it after school,” said Selin Oh, founder and student leader of the Let’s Talk Club.

“It is a group of kids who want to further academic discussions. It is a worthwhile activity, ” Terri Ramos, sponsor of the Let’s Talk Club, said.

The Let’s Talk Club changed the time for the club meetings this year because there are not a lot of students coming during late start. They are hoping for more people to come to the after school discussions. By Karolena Zhou