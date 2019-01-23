About the Nameplate

Global Family: CHS students examine motives behind adopting internationally, impact on lives with observance of… For junior Gabe Quigley, the adoption of his younger sister Metta six-and-a-half years ago was more than an opportunity to expand his family; it was a chance to help. According to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic…

Is It True?: Conspiracy theories help students question, better understand the world around them Senior Olivia Krall was far from the first person to think that something seems “off” about the Denver International Airport. After all, as the airport’s website explains, the place has underground tunnels, gargoyles and a plaque that references the…

Rock Bottom?: CHS students, head of WHJE examine rap recently overtaking rock music for most popular music genre Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Little Richard, Ray Charles, and The Rolling Stones—these are the names of the people and bands who contributed to the birth of the rock genre. The electric guitar, the bass, the drums and the lead vocals…

A Way To Stay: Students find unusual ways to stay in Carmel despite parents moving; administrators discuss how… Last January, junior Yueze “Jimmy” Liu came home to a flooded basement. He had just returned from a vacation, only to find the pipes frozen and water everywhere. While most students his age would simply leave their parents to deal…

Ending Hate : Students, community deem hate crimes ineffective, emphasize need for hate crime law Although he goes to a different synagogue, junior Josh Honig said the hate crime on Congregation Shaarey Tefilla (CST) was a wake-up call. On July 28, burn marks and anti-Semitic graffiti, comprised of Nazi flags and iron crosses, were discovered…