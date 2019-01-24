About the Nameplate
January 24, 2019
“Go Forty-Niners!”
On this day today:
Jan. 24 marks the start of the California Gold Rush. It was the largest mass migration in American history, bringing about 300,000 people to California; it all started when James W. Marshall found gold at Sutter’s Mill in Coloma in 1848. Soon after, people from across the United States, Europe, Australia and China followed. They were known as Forty-niners because they mostly came throughout 1849.
Source: historynet.com0
