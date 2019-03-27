Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

CHTV is creating a new project on the heroes of the Carmel community. “The idea is to break the typical stereotype of what is a hero, what makes somebody a hero,” said CHTV teacher Eric Marty. The project is expected to release after spring break.

The CHTV staff has received the nexus after months of waiting. Marty plans to install it in March as soon as possible. The nexus is a piece of equipment that allows the CHTV staff to run the announcements much more smoothly, as well as broadcast content to its cable channel. Marty plans to use the cable channel to showcase original content such as the Heroes project.

The staff of CHTV is planning for the 2019 to 2020 school year. No concrete plans are in motion yet. Marty wishes to allow students the freedom to create the projects they want to create. “It’ll depend on the ideas they come up with,” Marty said.

As CHTV plans projects for next year, announcements on positions are also being announced . One student who is gaining a new position is JJ Grainda, staff member and sophomore. Grainda will be an anchor in the 2019 to 2020 school year, and he said he is excited for his new position, although he is not sure of the type of anchor he’ll become.

“You just work hard and keep learning so you can be as successful as you can,” said Grainda. By Christian Ledbetter