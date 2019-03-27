Maintenance department to de-winterize sports fields, continue preparing coolers
March 27, 2019
Filed under NEWS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
With the start of spring sports like track and lacrosse, the sports fields need to be de-winterized.
Maintenance worker Fred Napier said, “We spring clean the stadiums…turning on all the water we turned off…we turn all that off in winter because the water lines will freeze and burst. Water swells when it freezes and if it happens in a pipe it will bust and cost the school more money.”
Napier said that the areas the maintenance staff is working on include Murray Stadium, the football stadium, and the softball fields. He also said that they are preparing the track and field for the upcoming track season.
In addition, working on the sports fields, Napier said the maintenance department is working with an outside company to continue preparing the school’s coolers for warmer weather.
Napier said, “They’re have a company here, Edwards Refrigeration, and they’re continuing to work on the boilers to get the school feeling good.”
Sophomore Lalith Roopesh said, “I’m really glad the maintenance department cares so much about us. I can’t imagine a school without them…I’m not in any spring sports but I have friends in them and I’m sure that they wouldn’t be able to do as well if the stadiums weren’t maintained so well.”0
Hello, my name is Lillian He. This is my first year as a part of the Hilite staff and I am a News Reporter as well as a Beats Editor. In addition to Hilite,...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.