Maintenance department to de-winterize sports fields, continue preparing coolers

Maintenance worker Fred Napier points to one of the school’s boilers. The maintenance department is currently working on preparing the school’s coolers for the upcoming warmer weather and they have an outside company helping them.

With the start of spring sports like track and lacrosse, the sports fields need to be de-winterized.

Maintenance worker Fred Napier said, “We spring clean the stadiums…turning on all the water we turned off…we turn all that off in winter because the water lines will freeze and burst. Water swells when it freezes and if it happens in a pipe it will bust and cost the school more money.”

Napier said that the areas the maintenance staff is working on include Murray Stadium, the football stadium, and the softball fields. He also said that they are preparing the track and field for the upcoming track season.

In addition, working on the sports fields, Napier said the maintenance department is working with an outside company to continue preparing the school’s coolers for warmer weather.

Napier said, “They’re have a company here, Edwards Refrigeration, and they’re continuing to work on the boilers to get the school feeling good.”

Sophomore Lalith Roopesh said, “I’m really glad the maintenance department cares so much about us. I can’t imagine a school without them…I’m not in any spring sports but I have friends in them and I’m sure that they wouldn’t be able to do as well if the stadiums weren’t maintained so well.”