Senior Class inactive until prom and graduation
April 6, 2019
The Senior Class is currently inactive until prom and graduation. According to Senior Class secretary Hannah Nist, there is not much the officers have to do, hence the lack of actions taken.
“Everyone [Senior Class] is currently doing their own thing, like finishing up their last year, so that’s why we’ve been pretty inactive so far,” Nist said.
According to Senior Class sponsor Joe Steele, this is because the officers largest event has already passed.
“The main thing our officers work on is Homecoming,” Steele said. “Once it’s over, the officers can focus on finishing up the year until the end of the year with prom and homecoming.”
However, as prom and graduation approach quickly, the officers are starting to become more excited for planning.
“These events are coming much faster than I expected,” Nist said. “It’s a little overwhelming, but we’re excited to be able to plan and be a part of such a large school event.” By Leah Tan0
