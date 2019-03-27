Your source for CHS news

National Art Honor Society members to start planning details for upcoming outreach event

Valliei Chandrakumar
April 10, 2019
National Art Honor Society (NAHS) members will collaborate on details for an event in which students will display and sell their personal artworks revolving the theme of earth elements to members of the public. The date of the event, the time span, and the location is undecided but the members have agreed to use the event as a fundraising opportunity for a local charity. During this outreach event, members will set up, greet attendees, and mediate the selling of their art pieces.

NAHS sponsor Jennifer Bubp said the event is a unique opportunity for NAHS members to direct their passions to different aspects of organizing an art fundraising event for all members of the community to participate in.

“I think it’s a good experience to have to synthesize your ideas and how you want to express the feelings of earth elements. Also, members are relearning how to take a concept to a sketch to a finished painting” Bubp said.

Emma Richardson, NAHS member and sophomore, said, “I feel like the community gets to know what the club’s goals are about.” By Valliei Chandrakumar

0

