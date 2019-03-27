FCCLA Hosting Showcase April 24

FCS teachers, as well as FCCLA Indiana president and senior Margaret O’Connor (right), plan the FCS Showcase. The Showcase takes place on April 24 in the freshman cafeteria.

FCS teachers, as well as FCCLA Indiana president and senior Margaret O’Connor (right), plan the FCS Showcase. The Showcase takes place on April 24 in the freshman cafeteria.

FCS teachers, as well as FCCLA Indiana president and senior Margaret O’Connor (right), plan the FCS Showcase. The Showcase takes place on April 24 in the freshman cafeteria.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

FCCLA is wrapping up its activities for the year. Its last major event, according to FCCLA Indiana president and senior Margaret O’Connor, is the second annual Family and Consumer Science (FCS) Showcase. The showcase will take place April 24 in the freshman cafeteria.

O’Connor said, “We will be using this event to raise funds for our trip to Anaheim for the National Leadership Conference. Besides the national competitors, we are done for the year after this event.”

“Everyone-students, parents and the whole community- is invited to the Showcase,” sponsor Nancy Spencer said. “FCCLA is at the center of the FCS wing, so it is important that we have a presence there.”

At the Showcase, FCCLA will feature their culinary and fashion exhibits, as well as early education and interior design. “We are branching out a bit this year,” Spencer said.

O’Connor said the chapter would hold a party and decide next year’s officers in May. “This year has gone by so fast.”