Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Menu

Avengers Assemble

Heidi Peng and Jackie Hur
April 19, 2019
Filed under JUST A MINUTE

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






0

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About the Writers
Heidi Peng, Managing Editor

Hi! I'm Heidi Peng, one of six managing editors for the HiLite. My primary role on staff as of now is to oversee graphics and the logistics of our staff....

Jackie Hur, Front/TOC/JAM Editor

Hi! I’m Jackie Hur and I’m a co-editor of Front Page, Table of Contents and Just a Minute with Hari Patel. This is my second year as a graphic artist...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.