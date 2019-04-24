Your source for CHS news

Lifelines continues to spread message of good decisions through the end of year

Avery Thorpe
April 24, 2019
With the last month of school quickly approaching, Lifelines Club is still hoping to plan more activities for the end of the year. One of the last activities is pre-prom awareness week.

“This whole year we have been trying to spread a positive message of making good choices and I feel we have been successful,” co-sponsor of Lifelines Rebecca Overbey said.

There is a convocation during SRT on Monday, April 29 the club sponsors each year for juniors.

“We put up posters and spread the message of making good choices,” said Hannah Cunningham, co-president of Lifelines and junior.

