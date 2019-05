Reaching to the End: Women’s tennis team to compete in state after end of school year, players, coach break down… If the women's tennis team makes it to State, the team will be competing on June 7 and 8. The tournament starts eight days after the end of the school year, making motivation a topic for team discussion. Head Coach…

A Cut Above the Rest: Track teams, others add harder tryout standards to previously no-cut sports Last year, the women’s track team was a sight to see. At each meet, four school buses would pull up in the parking lot. More than a hundred girls, all wearing the same blue and gold outfits, would get off.…

A New Step Up: With recent change in women’s lacrosse head coach, internal promotion trend continues Joshua Miller, new women's lacrosse head coach, is the latest in a long trend of assistant coaches to take the head coach position when there is an opening. This trend also occurred in the past few years in tennis, volleyball, basketball…

Intramurals playoffs scheduled for March 22 With the season coming to an end, Intramurals will have its playoffs during SRT on March 22. It is open to all students and staff. Tickets cost $1 and all proceeds go to Riley Children’s Hospital. Intramurals’ ninth night of games…

Detail-Oriented: Baseball, golf athletes put emphasis on fundamentals during off-season training While Dryden Schroeder, varsity baseball player and junior, is at the batting range during offseason, he relies on both fundamentals—the basic motions of the sport—and repetition to sustain skill and endurance during the winter time. “I’ve been playing sports since…