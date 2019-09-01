National Honor Society members start a new school year

(Picture left to right) NHS president Kieran Thompson, NHS vice president Emme Walschlager, and NHS business manager Parul Gupta explain to NHS members how to sign up for the club’s Remind page and how they can begin fulfilling their volunteer requirements. This year, NHS members are required to curate 40 hours of community service.

Following the Aug. 20 National Honor Society (NHS) meeting, NHS officers and members have begun preparing for the beginning of the fall semester

“Right now it’s just like everything’s starting up. The main purpose of NHS is to provide a group of people who can serve the community and the high school in different ways,” said NHS president Kieran Thompson. “We’re getting started with providing service opportunities—one example is NHS SRT and late start tutoring, which is starting next week. That is basically an opportunity for NHS members to tutor any student in the high school who’s in need. That’ll be mainly in E138.”

Despite how early it is in the fall semester, NHS officers have also begun minimal planning for the Ghost and Goblins 3k/5k.

“We are partnered with the CEF for the Ghost and Goblins 5k, which is a charity event that happens in late October that’s Halloween themed,” said NHS sponsor Michelle Skidmore. “All the proceeds go to the CEF. We have a bunch of different committees that are going to be promoting it around the school.”