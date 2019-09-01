Environmental Action Club
September 4, 2019
“For the new school year, officers and members met over the summer and discussed possible changes and projects that may be implemented,” said Ben Ring, Environmental Action Club officer and senior.
Brian Yuan, club member and junior, said, “We are hoping to have more community outreach projects this year such as the White River cleanup initiative we attend each year. I think events like that make members more interested, while also increasing the effect this club has on the community.”
Ring said, “As we plan for the upcoming call-out meeting, we are looking for a way to tell future members that their involvement makes a difference in the community. We will finalize the date for the meeting after we look into a time that works best with most people’s schedule and doesn’t interfere with other clubs.”
Club sponsor Kara House said she looks forward to seeing the new members and what plans they have for the community.
