Women’s Varsity Volleyball team defeats Noblesville

Ella Brooks is keeping her eyes on the ball in case the ball is coming towards her. Women's varsity volleyball team defeated Noblesville.

Ella Brooks is keeping her eyes on the ball in case the ball is coming towards her. Women's varsity volleyball team defeated Noblesville.

Ella Brooks is keeping her eyes on the ball in case the ball is coming towards her. Women's varsity volleyball team defeated Noblesville.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Sept. 25, the girls varsity volleyball team defeated Noblesville’s team with a score of 3-1, winning three of the four sets, at an away game. The scores of each set were 25-20, 14-25, 25-16 and 25-23, earning another victory.

Anne Lesure, women’s varsity volleyball player and senior, said, “The team played really well together last night, and the fact we played [really well] together is what lead to our success.”

Even though the varsity team won, Lesure said that they started off the game weak, so they had to work harder to catch up to the other team.

“The team could work on starting games stronger, we typically start down in the games and have to work harder to catch up,” Lesure said.

Cassie Blaufuss, women’s junior varsity volleyball player and sophomore, was watching the game after defeating Noblesville’s JV team 2-0 and said, “Even though they started down 10-4, you could see that they worked really hard with their blocking to eventually tie it back up and win the set. While they lost the second set, they crushed the third and fourth set.”

The next game for varsity will be on Sept. 30 at Pike High School. By Karolena Zhou