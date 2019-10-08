CCS to increase teacher salaries for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years

All CCS teachers will be receiving a salary raise for the rest of this current 2019-2020 academic year and also for the 2020-2021 school year as well. Furthermore, life insurance for teachers will increase from $50,000 to $75,000.
Superintendent Michael Beresford said this will increase teacher salaries by 4% for the 2019-2020 academic year and by another 2% for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Once Roger McMichael, Associate Superintendent for Business Affairs, negotiated with and came to an agreement with the president of the Carmel Teachers Association, the association ratified the agreement and then sent it along to the CCS Board. The CCS Board accepted the agreement at their Oct. 7 Special Session.
According to McMichael, some teachers might also receive an additional bonus for the 2019-2020 school year.
McMichael said via email, “If eligible, (teachers will receive) an increase of $2,105 for an additional year of effective or highly effective teaching.”
Beresford said that because negotiations on the teacher raises could not start until Sept. 15, the district will “back-pay” the teachers for the previous months.
“This is the biggest raise that Carmel teachers have had in over ten years,” Beresford said. “This year, the governor spearheaded paying for part of the teachers’ retirement cost at the state level. Typically, we would have to give that money to the retirement fund, so that made some money more available for us so we took that money and gave it to the teachers.”
