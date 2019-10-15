Math Club members compete in two new competitions
October 15, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Math club members will be practicing for two new competitions that will replace the Mandelbrot competition, which ended last year.
Joseph Broman, sponsor and math teacher, said, “We are working on two new competitions. One of them is called Math Madness through Arete labs; it’s an online math competition that we will do through the computers. Starting pretty soon, there’s gonna be a bracket challenge and we’ll face off against other high schools.”
Senior and president Jerry Wang said members will be participating in practice rounds until the next official round of Math Madness, which will be on Oct. 22.
“We’re also competing in the Indiana Math League competition and that’s going to be similar to the Mandelbrot,” Wang said. “So those are starting this week and they’ll be once a month, similar to how the Mandelbrot was but it ended last year so this is going to serve as a replacement.”
Math Club will have its next meeting on Oct. 15.0
Hi, I'm Leslie and this year on staff I'm a beats editor and feature reporter. Outside of Hilite, I enjoy frolicking with my friends, eating takis, and...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.