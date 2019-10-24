Juulsuit: Community members debate teen vaping epidemic following Carmel family lawsuit

The number of vaping related fatalities has increased to 33 as of Oct. 17, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC reported up

to 1,479 patients affected by vaping-related illnesses, feeding into what they have called an epidemic among teens, with nearly 21% of high school students saying they vaped in 2018. Parents, like Thomas McCullogh, the parent of a Carmel teen, have gone as far as attempting to take legal action against e- cigarette companies, such as Juul Labs.

Petra Davison, registered nurse and assistant professor at the University of Indianapolis, said many teens don’t understand how the use of nicotine alters their brain chemistry. Addictive drugs, like nicotine, affect the pleasure centers of the brain and rewire how dopamine is released into those centers.

“Basically, it recalibrates how much dopamine is being excreted in light of the nicotine and those natural rewards that you normally found pleasurable decrease,” Davison said.

“Those kinds of natural rewards are basically replaced by the new nonnatural reward. When someone uses nicotine, it starts to stimulate that part of the brain, so we want to continue to do it. And in many ways, we have a hard time fighting it.”

Davison said the altering of those pleasure centers isn’t the only major health effect caused by using e-cigarettes. Many teens have been suffering from “popcorn lung,” a condition that changes the shape of the smallest airways in the lungs, making it difficult for them to function properly and can be caused by inhaling harmful toxins.

“Because of the anatomical change to the lungs, it changes how our lungs are able to breathe, which can lead to lung illnesses or even death, such as in the case of certain substances being added to these electronic devices,” Davison said. “(The smallest airways) tend to look like popcorn and that’s why they call it popcorn lung.”