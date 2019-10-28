Ghost and Goblins Photo Essay

NHS advertises Ghost and Goblins 2k/5k As Halloween approaches, National Honor Society (NHS) officers and members have been working to promote the Ghost and Goblins 2k/5k throughout Carmel as well as planning the event with the Carmel Education Foundation (CEF). “We are doing a lot of…

NHS continues planning for Ghost and Goblins 2k/5k With October approaching, NHS members are focusing on planning and promoting the annual Ghost and Goblins 2k/5k, hosted by the Carmel Education Foundation (CEF). NHS members have split into different committees to promote the event. NHS president Kieran Thompson…

National Honor Society members start a new school year Following the Aug. 20 National Honor Society (NHS) meeting, NHS officers and members have begun preparing for the beginning of the fall semester “Right now it’s just like everything’s starting up. The main purpose of NHS is to provide a…

Guide To CHS Clubs: Unsure of which clubs to join? Here’s a categorized list of all the clubs CHS has to offer. With all the clubs at our school, it can be a bit overwhelming trying to find communities for you. Don’t worry, we’ve compiled a list of all the clubs without course requirements. They’re also sorted into categories (Community Service, Culture,…

No Time to Waste: After Indianapolis designated one of most wasteful American cities, Carmel community works to… In his free time, sophomore Ethan Stoehr is an avid recycler and plastic collecter. In his room, Stoehr has bins full of plastic waste spanning from salad forks to shampoo bottles. He said that by creating a “plastic stockpile,” he’ll…