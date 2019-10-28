School Resource Officers (SROs) continue to plan for potential new SRO at CHS

Hari Patel
October 29, 2019
School Resource Officers (SROs) at CHS continue planning for the transition to potentially having a new SRO in November, according to SRO Shane VanNatter.
“The school safety referendum will be on the ballot for the election, and if it is passed, we will have four SROs if we get another officer in November,” VanNatter said.
According to VanNatter, the upcoming safety referendum, if passed, will place at least one SRO in every school in the district.
Jodh Pullela, a senior in favor of another SRO, said an extra SRO at CHS is a beneficial investment for the school and the district.
“If the school district thinks the referendum is a good idea, there is no harm in getting an additional police officer to make the school a safer environment,” Pullela said.
