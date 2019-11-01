Carmel residents to vote on School Safety referendum with Nov. 5 ballot

Riya Chinni
November 3, 2019
Carmel residents will vote on the School Safety referendum on Nov. 5, which details a tax increase where all funds will go towards providing more Student Resource Officers (SROs), mental health support and services to Carmel Clay Schools and other safety measures, according to Superintendent Michael Beresford.
Beresford said he is “cautiously optimistic” of the referendum and that he has not seen much opposition towards the content of the referendum itself, but some towards the extra taxes.
“There hasn’t been a lot of people against it, I don’t think anybody has said, ‘I don’t think we should put SROs in all of our schools,’” Beresford said. “Probably the only negative is the people who don’t like taxes or referendums.”
David Woodward, Director of Student Services, said the referendum if passed, could significantly impact the school environments and students’ safety.
Woodward said via email, “I think this is an opportunity to impact a generation of students at Carmel Clay Schools. In this day and age, our students deserve to have a learning environment that is nurturing and safe.”
