DIY Place Setting

DIY Place Setting

Hannah Gretz

Hannah Gretz

Hannah Gretz

Hannah Gretz
November 1, 2019

Materials:

  • Cloth napkin that measures 16 ¾ inches by 16 ¾ inches
  • 18 inches of twine or rope 
  • Decorative corn cobs

Steps:

    1. Lay the napkin out on a table. Grab the center of the napkin and pull upward, sliding your hand down the napkin to create a long, ovular shape.
  2. Using the 18 inches of twine or rope, wrap around the center of the napkin.
  3. Before typing the twine or rope into a knot, insert the corn cob or decorative Fall piece and secure it with the rope.

 

 

