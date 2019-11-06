DIY Place Setting
November 1, 2019
Materials:
- Cloth napkin that measures 16 ¾ inches by 16 ¾ inches
- 18 inches of twine or rope
- Decorative corn cobs
Steps:
-
- Lay the napkin out on a table. Grab the center of the napkin and pull upward, sliding your hand down the napkin to create a long, ovular shape.
- Using the 18 inches of twine or rope, wrap around the center of the napkin.
- Before typing the twine or rope into a knot, insert the corn cob or decorative Fall piece and secure it with the rope.
