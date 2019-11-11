Carmel Clay Public Library Game Night

Library hosts game night for teen writers The Carmel Clay Public Library will host Teen Writers’ Game Night on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the library’s flex room. According to Jamie Beckman, young adult library manager, interested teens should check with the young…

UNICEF to organize Give Back Night and meeting on Nov. 5 at Freddy’s Carmel UNICEF will host Give Back Night at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers on Nov. 5, where customers showing a UNICEF flyer will have 20% of their spendings go toward Carmel UNICEF. According to Viha Bynagari, the club's co-president and…

CCS to increase teacher salaries for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years All CCS teachers will be receiving a salary raise for the rest of this current 2019-2020 academic year and also for the 2020-2021 school year as well. Furthermore, life insurance for teachers will increase from $50,000 to $75,000. Superintendent…

TEDx to host call-out meeting on Sept. 16 According to Isma Rehman, TEDx president and sophomore, the club’s first meeting of this school year is on Sept. 16 in Room E235 after school. This will be Rehman’s first meeting as president of the club. She said,…

Library hosts Art of the Bookmark The Teen Library Council is hosting the reception for The Art of the Bookmark on Oct. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first floor of the library. This exhibit will be up for a month and is welcome…