Women in STEM

New fire drill policy, Carmel revoted safest place to live in U.S., raises questions over how prepared students… Known by some as the “Beverly Hills of the Midwest,” Carmel has been named time and time again as one of the safest places to live in America, most recently in August 2019. According to AreaVibes, Carmel’s crime rate is…

Dealing With The Pressure: Women’s soccer players share how they deal with pressure Athletes feel pressure all the time. Whether it's for a championship or for fun, competition always incites pressure. Carmel athletes are no different. For Susie Soderstrom, women’s soccer player and junior, pressure is a common feeling for her before and…

Women’s varsity volleyball loses one game, wins another On Oct. 12, CHS hosted the Carmel Invitational Volleyball tournament, where Carmel’s women’s varsity volleyball team played against Brownsburg and Bloomington High School South. Varsity lost their first match against Bloomington High School South, 2-0 with scores of 25-18 and…

Women's Varsity Volleyball team defeats Noblesville On Sept. 25, the girls varsity volleyball team defeated Noblesville’s team with a score of 3-1, winning three of the four sets, at an away game. The scores of each set were 25-20, 14-25, 25-16 and 25-23, earning another victory.…

Participation Problem: Despite decreases in high school sports participation seen in national trends, CHS… Recently, a study conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) found there has been a significant drop in teenage sport participation from 2018 to 2019. In fact, there were about 43,000 fewer teens playing sports in…