Cabinet exceeds expectations with Trick-or-Treat for Riley, begins to plan for December events

A House committee explains their plans for an event during a House meeting in the freshmen cafeteria on Oct. 15

Following its success with Trick-or-Treat for Riley, Cabinet will continue to plan for the garage sale and begin preparations for its December events.

According to Speaker of the House Deion Ziwawo, families were grateful to have Trick-or-Treat for Riley to attend due to the weather forecast on Oct. 31.

“Trick-or-Treat (for Riley) was phenomenal. One of the biggest things that actually went up in our events from last year was attendance,” said Ziwawo. “One family that came in were so moved on how our Cabinet members ran the event that they made another donation (when they left).”

Cabinet will host its final November event, the garage sale, in the main cafeteria on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As December approaches, Cabinet will begin to look ahead to Smoothie Smashdown in the freshman cafeteria on Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the Wrapping Drive in the main cafeteria on Dec. 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 21 from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff, Smoothie Smashdown is an event where students team up to create different smoothie flavors to win prizes in different categories while Wrapping Drive is an event where community members drop off gifts on the days listed above and Cabinet members wrap them.

Ziwawo agreed and added how the Smoothie Smashdown is a great opportunity for students to relax before final exams.

“(It’s) overall a great de-stressing event, a lot of fun. It is just so awesome to see all (the) different smoothies that are made,” said Ziwawo. “Every year there is this partnership that always makes a White Castle burger smoothie. I have never tried it but it is so fun that people go to that extent to be very creative.”