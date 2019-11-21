Comedy Sportz to discuss next meeting date

Students start a Comedy Sportz training session, open to all CHS students, by playing a skills game in the Studio Theater during the first session of their SRT period on Sept. 4. Comedy Sportz is yet to decide its next meeting.

Students start a Comedy Sportz training session, open to all CHS students, by playing a skills game in the Studio Theater during the first session of their SRT period on Sept. 4. Comedy Sportz is yet to decide its next meeting.

Students start a Comedy Sportz training session, open to all CHS students, by playing a skills game in the Studio Theater during the first session of their SRT period on Sept. 4. Comedy Sportz is yet to decide its next meeting.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Comedy Sportz members will arrange a meeting date after Thanksgiving break to discuss effective algorithms for continuous, positive audience reaction.

James Peterson, Comedy Sportz sponsor and IB Film and theatre arts teacher, said the meetings are very relaxed, with the group coexisting as friends rather than peers with a similar interest.

“Still, the most important part is working together as a team,” Peterson said.

Rex Williams, Comedy Sportz club leader and senior, said although Comedy Sportz is an established organization at CHS, the leaders structure the meetings to seem more like a hangout rather than a work session.

“We try to hang out as much as possible to have great chemistry with each other,” Williams said.