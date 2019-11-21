Holiday Bakery Reviews

Accents rehearse for Holiday Spectacular Accents are rehearsing for Holiday Spectacular, which they will perform on Dec. 4, 5, 7 and 8 in the Dale E. Graham auditorium. According to director of choirs Katherine Kouns, Holiday Spectacular will have around 540 singers, 42 in the…

Christkindlmarkt 2019 season guide: things to do The Carmel Christkindlmarkt reflects the Christmas market tradition in Saxony, Germany during the middle ages. You can buy German or handcrafted holiday gifts and ornaments, eat delicious holiday food, and experience other fun activities like the outdoor rink. The Christkindlmarkt…

Performing Arts department prepares for Holiday Spectacular Members of Wind Symphony I, Camerata Orchestra, and Symphony Orchestra continue to practice after school for the Holiday Spectacular performances that will take place on Dec. 4, 5, 7 and 8. Alyssa Smith, returning Holiday Spectacular pit band performer,…

Disney's Live-Action Remakes: A Good Investment? Recently, Disney has been investing its attention and money into live action remakes of their previously animated movies that were released in the 20th century. But these live-action remakes are nothing short of successful and entertaining for some students at…

Choirs prepare for Second Quarter, Holiday Spectacular With the start of the second quarter, the choirs are now preparing for the rest of the year. According to Director of Choirs Katherine Kouns, the choirs are focusing on honing their skills following the fall concert, which she says…