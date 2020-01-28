Speakers audition Jan. 30 for next TEDx conference

Rhea Acharya
January 30, 2020
Sarah Konrad, TEDx president and junior, said the TEDx club will host speaker auditions on Jan. 30 for its next conference. She said the auditions will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in Room E235, and interested students should plan to stay for the whole time.
According to Konrad, the central topic for this conference will be “Leap Before You Look,” so all proposed talks will have to relate in some way to this theme. Only students at CHS are allowed to audition.
Konrad said, “What we need is for people to come prepared (to the audition) with an outline of what they want to talk about, but it has to be loosely related in some way to the theme ‘Leap Before You Look.’ Basically, (the people auditioning) just have to explain to us what they think their talk is going to be about and how long it is going to be. If they want to provide an excerpt of their speech, that is fine as well.”
According to Konrad, Allen Wheeler, TEDx co-sponsor and social studies teacher, and Leah Tan, TEDx speakers head and sophomore, will join her to form the three-person committee that will listen to the auditions. She said she anticipates that around 10 student speakers will be chosen to speak at the conference.
Konrad said club members have put posters up around the school and have posted on social media about the auditions to inform the student body about them.
Wheeler said, “I definitely feel like there would be a lot of students who would like to be involved in something like this, especially something that is so student-centric with so much student leadership.”
Click here
to see a photo essay from a past TEDx conference hosted by the club.
