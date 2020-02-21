Gardening 101

SERIOUS SAWING: Jewelry student and sophomore Kendall Frobig cuts her design out of metal with a saw frame in the jewelry classroom on Oct. 28. The jewelry piece is for the Culture of Care week project, where students create a piece to give to someone who inspires them. Frobig said, “My take away from this class is that there are so many ways you can be creative, I never thought I’d be working with metal and creating wearable pieces, but here I am.”