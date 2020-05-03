Future Plans

Biggest takeaways from COVID-19 pandemic as a high school senior I can’t believe it’s been over six weeks since our last day of school, as this whole situation still seems so surreal at times. I’ve been wanting to write this for weeks now, but honestly, was never able to form…

Book Playlist: Free resources for quarantine & Coronathon Part Two [MUSE] I have finally started to read books for fun again during this (much too long) corona-cation, so what better time to recommend some novels? Additionally, a lot of companies and organizations have been providing free reading resources for quarantined students,…

COVID-19 is a nightmare and I can’t wake up I’m writing this at 1:36 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, and I’ve just gotten news that Gov. Holcomb declared all Indiana schools to remain closed until May 1. Maybe I’m just emotional, but my heart is broken. We all made…

Junior Olivia White Can you describe your involvement in STEM? I've been in STEM classes since my freshman year, so I've been in the required ones—honors biology, honors chemistry—and then I also took part in the Project Lead The Way courses… Something I…

TV Playlist: Galentine's Day [MUSE] Happy Galentine's Day! First commemorated in an episode of "Parks and Recreation" this day symbolizes celebrating your girl friends and friendship. So grab a couple of your gal pals close, tell them how much you love them, and look through…