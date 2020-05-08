CHS to hold in-person graduation ceremony at Carmel Stadium on May 30

The Class of 2012 stands for the national anthem during the graduation ceremony.

CHS administration released graduation ceremony details to the Class of 2020 earlier this afternoon.

On Saturday, May 30, students and their immediate family may drive to Carmel Stadium via 136th Street/Smoky Row Road.

According to an email from Melinda Stephan, College & Career Programming and Resources Coordinator, each senior’s name will be announced and awarded their diploma cover. Official graduate photos will be taken as well. Students will then cross the CHS finish line in their vehicles, drive up the trail to the school, and exit via Main Street.

There are assigned time slots organized by last name.

Students with last names beginning with A-E arrive at 1:00 p.m.

Students with last names beginning with F-Le arrive at 2:30 p.m.

Students with last names beginning with Li-R arrive at 4:00 p.m.

Students with last names beginning with S-Z arrive at 5:30 p.m.

WHJE 93.1 FM will be broadcasting a special graduation show which includes meaningful senior messages from students and staff.

As more details are released, this page will be continuously updated.

