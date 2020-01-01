2020-21 Humans of CHS

Humans of CHS: Celebrating self improvement month, students, staff answer questions about self improvement Junior Grace Sullivan This year, I’m really just trying to stay on top of my academics, especially for applying to future colleges that I’m looking at. I’m going in to see my teachers more often—especially this year, I feel like…

This year’s virtual learning to focus on social-emotional learning, bonds between teachers, students In the 2019-2020 school year, teachers taught the final quarter of school entirely online after Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) closed on March 16 and Gov. Holcomb later ordered all K-12 schools in Indiana to remain closed for the rest of the…

Students assess how family dynamics, roles have changed due to COVID-19 Prior to March 14, senior Alana Blumberg’s daily life would often consist of staying at her dad’s house with her younger sister while bearing the same responsibilities most students have—homework, projects, and tests—as well as some other chores around the…

Students practice art to find structure, emotional outlet during tense time Students entering the summer of 2020 had limited offerings on ways to pass the time. The gradual chipping away of lockdown orders for Governor Eric Holcomb’s five-step plan certainly gave students flexibility throughout June, but the effects of COVID-19 had…

During National Eye Exam Month, students should be more aware of how to protect eyesight Growing up in a Chinese household, I was always told from a young age: “You’re too close to the screen,” “Don’t forget to do eye exercises (yes, they’re a thing),” “Make sure you have good lighting!” and the like. My…