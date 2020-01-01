Your source for CHS news
Steven Rawnsley, instructional assistant

Lauryn Weninger, Student Section Reporter

“I became a teacher because I really enjoy working with students.  I started working in special ed because I want to give everyone equal opportunity to reach their potential.”

