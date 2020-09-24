Lack of Black representation in American media leads to negative stereotypes

Senior Uredo Agada, who is Black, said she feels the impact the media can have on people in the Black community. Uredo said she feels like she carries a burden from her childhood to now, and she said she thinks it’s unfair whenever Black people are portrayed negatively in the media.

“ “ Growing up, I feel like I am being represented as a specific way and I just feel the pressure that I need to change and act the way people think of me so I could be accepted into society.” — Uredo Agada

Uredo’s feelings aren’t unfounded. For many years, Black representation has been limited in the media, seen as only 19 out of more than 350 Oscars given for acting roles have been awarded to Blacks. And even when Blacks are represented, they have often been portrayed with negative stereotypes. A University of Illinois study found that when media outlets did a story on families living in poverty, they featured Black families 59% of the time—a statistic that contrasts with the fact that only 27% of families living below the poverty line are Black.

Freshman Eva Kilpatrick said she feels the same way as Uredo.

“I feel like the representation of the black people is very negative, even when the matter of the issue isn’t. The media for the most part adds a negative connotation to issues regarding black ethnicity being represented,” Kilpatrick said. “I also think the film industry is (excluding) minorities (in the) media. They could try to hire more people of color and minorities for behind-the-scenes work, not just on-screen work, because not only can bringing more diversity in cultures onto the film industry help with the portrayal of Black (people), but the diversity could add different perspectives to the project by giving a real-life example of different jobs in the film industry that isn’t just being an actor or actress.”

Social studies teacher Ken Browner said he tries to help Black students who are dealing with these problems.

“I feel bad for the students,” he said. “They shouldn’t be experiencing these traumatizing experiences.”