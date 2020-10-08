English Department’s proposed curriculum changes for 2021-2022 school year now pending school board approval

The school board will review and consider the English Department’s proposed changes to the curriculum for the 2021-2022 school year, as per English Department chair Kimberly Walker. Walker said she could not reveal specific details regarding the plans, but did say they involve scheduling and course changes.

“The English department is hoping to have some scheduling/course changes for the upcoming school year, but they are all pending school board approval,” Walker said via email.

Although the department will only release specific information about the changes after they are approved, some students believe changes to the current system would be helpful in terms of learning new skills as well as managing the workload.

According to junior Akash Bhowmik, the changes will be beneficial to students in both the hybrid and virtual learning plans.

“I think the current system is not great because English is a class where you have to read books and analyze the text in depth, and that requires you to analyze themes and literary motifs, which is not something that you can do on your own,” he said. “I think that the system should be modified so students can become more familiar with the literary motifs and topics that they need in order to succeed.”