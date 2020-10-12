Carmel Clay Public Library hosts tie-dyed masks volunteering opportunity

The Carmel Clay Public Library will begin the tie-dyed masks volunteering opportunity for students of grades 6 to 12 at Merchants’ Main Square on Oct. 12. According to Jamie Beckman, young adult department manager at the library, this event will give the opportunity for middle schoolers and high schoolers to create their own colorful tie-dye mask from the safety of their home.

“With the main branch (of the Carmel Clay Public Library) undergoing renovations and with the COVID-19 pandemic we decided having teens make masks would be a fun way for teens to volunteer,” Beckman said. “All students need to do is pick up a tie-dye mask kit from Merchant’s Square anywhere between October 12th and the beginning of December and then send a photo of you wearing the mask and we might post it on our social media.”

Sophomore Avinash Valuveri said, “It’s amazing that the library is doing something like this to promote mask-wearing in a fun way and it’s great too that we can get volunteering hours from this event too.”

Beckman said, “The main reason we are having this event is to support Carmel’s Wearing is Caring campaign. If students are able to make their own personalized mask then we think that they’ll wear in more frequently which will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”