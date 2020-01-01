Grace Sullivan, junior

“This year, I’m really just trying to stay on top of my academics, especially for applying to future colleges that I’m looking at—they’re more prestigious, so I’m trying to do my best on every assignment and test. I’m also trying to be more involved with my family because especially during quarantine, it showed that family’s always going to be there, so it’s important that you take the time to be with them. For academics, I’m doing a lot more studying, and I’m taking SAT prep courses and just doing things like that. I’m going in to see my teachers more often—especially this year, I feel like it’s so important to form a bond with your teachers while you’re there because you only see them once a week, maybe twice. It’s so weird. And then with my family, we’re actually starting to play pickleball together. That just sounds so random, but it’s so fun, and it’s like a competitive kind of thing that we do together. I’m also just trying to be present and not on my phone as much.”