Sydney Perez, sophomore

“I’m just trying to improve my work ethic and just getting stuff done on time and putting more effort into it. I have a planner where I write down everything I need to get done and due dates and everything like that, and I have Post-It notes that have a certain meaning for each color. I’ve had this goal throughout high school and this year too because I didn’t really do that well last year. I know I can do better than how I did last year. Do I feel like I’ve been doing well with this goal so far? No. With all this online stuff, I guess it’s just harder to do it at home because I don’t have as much motivation as I do at school, and I just don’t feel like doing it at home.”