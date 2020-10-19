October Litebox: Flying Colors

Olivia McKee

From left to right, senior Max Mylott, senior Ella Hebert, sophomore Allie Wolf, senior Jacob Young and junior Zach Osborne throw colored paint powder in celebration of the end of the FT3K Color Run Race on Oct. 3. The Cabinet organized the event in order to raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital.

October 20, 2020

