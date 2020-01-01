Bradley Snyder, senior

“I definitely want to get more sleep. I got a lot of sleep over the summer, but when school started, I am not getting as much sleep now, and so I want to try to make a more conscious effort to go to bed earlier and also drink less caffeine in the evenings so I can fall asleep at night. When I don’t get enough sleep, I am very groggy throughout the day, and it makes it harder to get stuff done when I come home from school when I’m very tired. Getting enough sleep would definitely make me able to get more work done throughout the entire day. Freshman and sophomore year, I definitely did not get enough sleep. Junior year, I also made a more conscious effort to get more sleep, and so junior year was better than the first two, but I’m hoping senior year will be the best.”