Debbie Brown, Cafeteria Worker

Humans of CHS: Celebrating self improvement month, students, staff answer questions about self improvement Junior Grace Sullivan This year, I’m really just trying to stay on top of my academics, especially for applying to future colleges that I’m looking at. I’m going in to see my teachers more often—especially this year, I feel like…

With additional COVID-19 regulations, staff members find themselves working harder during school hours Before COVID-19 shut this school down in March, French teacher Lisa Carroll already had her lessons planned out for the upcoming year. She knew she could use materials from past years to help her teach concepts to students intent on…

Students assess how family dynamics, roles have changed due to COVID-19 Prior to March 14, senior Alana Blumberg’s daily life would often consist of staying at her dad’s house with her younger sister while bearing the same responsibilities most students have—homework, projects, and tests—as well as some other chores around the…

Q&A With Jenna Carter, co-founder and president of Civics Club Q&A With Jenna Carter, co-founder and president of the civics club and senior. What initiatives is the civics club taking this year to get people to sign up to vote? Civics Club overall is trying to focus a lot on…

Accents and Ambassadors to record concert performance on Oct. 10 in auditorium for virtual distribution Due to COVID-19 complications, the Accents and Ambassadors will record a performance of the fall concert content on Oct. 10 in the auditorium to later be virtually distributed to families rather than hold an in-person concert. Each of the choirs…