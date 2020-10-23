Debbie Brown, Cafeteria Worker
“My self-improvement goal is to lose weight, and how I’m working on it is watching what I eat and walking more. I was just too heavy, just feeling the pressure on my body and my knees moving right out of the pandemic. I gained a lot of weight during the pandemic, and now I’m on my toes losing weight. I started a week ago, so this is my second week, and I’m down eight pounds. I’m not on any specific meal plans, just watching what I eat and just making sure I walk at least 15 to 30 minutes a day.”0