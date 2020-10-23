Jayden Chui, freshman

“I am working to improve my study habits, and I’m setting a schedule that I can follow to help me. When I get home, I’ll be studying instead of playing and being entertained by things, and I will also be making sure I get all my assignments done for the next day. If I get all my work done, I can do whatever I want. Usually, I don’t use any (study) methods—if I’m tired, I’ll just take a break. I do think I’m making progress on this because I am not missing any assignments, and I am on top of everything.”