Gabby Larsen, senior

“I want to be more productive, and I guess time management would go along with that. Over the summer, I would just sleep all day, so I’m kind of getting myself back into a better sleep schedule and then working on schoolwork at better times, not at midnight—kind of rearranging my whole timeframe. I’m focusing on more of the sleep schedule stuff, so that will help me get into a better routine. I’ve been trying to use my phone less, and I also got blue light glasses, which are supposed to help with that, and I’ve been taking Unisom at an earlier time so that it relaxes my brain so that I can sleep better.”